Nkosuohene Dr. Baffour Osei Kwame Donates Ultra-modern Edifice To Wiamoase Police(PHOTOS)

Related Stories "One integral part to the development of any community or country is security, which the Cambridge English Dictionary defines as protection of a person, building, organization, or country against threats such as crime or attacks. We cannot leave this task to the government alone", those were the touching words of Dr. Osei Kwame 'Despite', when he officially handed over an ultra-modern building to the people of Wiamoase, to serve as a Police Station.



The occasion was also used to enstool him as Nkosuohene of Wiamoase (where he hails from) under the stool name, Nana Dr. Baffour Osei Kwame Despite.



It was a royal affair as chiefs and queen mothers clad in rich traditional attire could not help but appreciate the benevolence and goodwill of the CEO of the Despite Group of Companies.



As part of his birthday celebration on February 2nd this year, Dr Osei Kwame decided to make three donations, a children’s block at the 37 Military hospital, (which was commissioned on his birthday), a new Office complex for the Tesano police Divisional Headquarters / DOVVSU in Accra (yet to be inaugurated) and another newly built Police Complex at his hometown, Wiamoase which was inaugurated today.



Since charity begins at home, Dr Osei Kwame deemed it fit to build a new complex for the Wiamoase police which was smaller and couldn't accommodate all the officers there.



The Wiamoase police station project which commenced during the latter part of 2016 includes six well furnished air conditioned offices (three downstairs and three upstairs), a 10-12 seated conference room, two cell blocks with washrooms, a kitchen with a dinning area and three washrooms for officers and one for walk-in or visitors.



The completion of this complex, it is hoped, will foster harmony among police officers and ensure the safety of the people in Wiamoase.







In a speech read on his behalf by Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of PeaceFm's flagship programme, "Kokrokoo", Nana Dr. Baffour Osei Kwame prayed the "facility will be properly maintained with the highest maintenance culture it deserves and accorded the necessary relevance at all times in order to have it fully utilized".



He also acknowledged the contribution and support from all and sundry.



".....this facility couldn’t have come to reality without the Grace and Blessings from the most high God, advice and support from family...My brother, partner and best friend Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong president of SPECIAL GROUP OF COMPANIES. Friends from the East Legon Executive keep fit Club, all workers...all stake holders of Despite Group of Companies. I say a big thank you."



Present at the function were the Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah; Director-General, PIPS, who was the Regional Commander when the project started and who represented the IGP, COP Kofi Boakye; Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah; CEO of Special Group of Companies Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong; Omanhene of Tepa Traditional Area, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem; Berima Okyeredom Amakye Dede the 1st, known in real life as Amakye Dede representing the Agogo manhene; Council of State Member and President of Agona Traditional Council, Hon Nana Owusu Achiaw; Actor cum artiste, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin together with his colleague, Akrobeto and Salinko Source: Rebecca Addo Tetteh/Peacefmonline.com