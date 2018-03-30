John Mahama Wishes Ghanaians Happy Easter

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Christians well as they celebrate Easter.



Mr Mahama in a tweet said "Happy #EasterFriday greetings from Freetown, Sierra Leone. The lessons of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection are as relevant today as before."