Let's Celebrate Easter Renewing Our Hope, Good Health And Showing Love- Sammy Awuku

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer and also the National Organiser hopeful Mr. Sammy Awuku has joined Ghanaians to express the significance of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as Ghana joins the world to celebrate Easter.





According to Mr. Awuku, he said as a vibrant youth leader and a bible believing Christian he has come to know how Joyous the celebration of the crucifixion and the resurrection of Christ the King meant to Christians and Ghanaians at large.



"Easter holidays are Religiously regarded as the Joyous celebration of the crucifixion and the Resurrection of Christ the King. This season teaches us the meaning of our Faith and what it is to feel the Lord’s blessings in our lives. It is my prayer that we find in this season the renewal of Hope, Good Health, Everlasting Love and the Divine Grace in the Spirit of God."



"With the compliments of the Season! Happy Easter Fellow Citizens of our Motherland!!!"