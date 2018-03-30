Easter Season: NPP National Treasurer Sends A Message

Related Stories The National Treasure of the ruling New Patriotic Party, who is also seeking for re-election is wishing all Ghanaians a happy, peaceful and a successful Easter.



According to Mr. Abankwah, Easter is a time to ask God for His forgiveness of our sins by the virtue of His blood.



"I wish all Christians and Ghanaians memorable easter celebration this year."



"May the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ bring us hope, Joy and everlasting peace."



He added that "it is my prayer that the blood of our Lord Jesus will purge us from all unrighteousness and I pray our prayers will be accepted."



"Have a graceful and a memorable Easter celebration", he stressed.