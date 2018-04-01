As Christ Is Risen, Nigeria Will Also Rise – Goodluck Jonathan

Related Stories Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Christians and all Nigerians to use this period of Eater to show love and tolerance for one another.



Dr Jonathan, who gave the statement in his Easter message, also said that as Jesus Christ has risen from the dead, marking the celebration by Christians, that Nigeria too will rise, especially from her challenges and other setbacks.



Jonathan also urged Nigerians, especially those in leadership positions, to imbibe the qualities of the Lord whose resurrection Christians are celebrating, emphasizing that “Nigerians are not animals.”



According to the statement, “On this Easter Sunday, I urge all Nigerians to show love and tolerance for each other, especially for those God has seen fit to put in positions of influence. “Leaders should imbibe the qualities of our Lord and Saviour, whose resurrection we celebrate.



“Even though He was heavily reviled and criticized, He never retaliated and even prayed for those who reviled Him. Nigerians ARE NOT ANIMALS.



“Together, we are perhaps some of the most decent, Godly and accommodating people on God’s earth. We must never forget that. “He is risen and Nigeria will also rise. Happy Easter Sunday.”