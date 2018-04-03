Go Ahead And ‘Make Noise’; We Recruit Only By Merit- GAF Replies Ken Agyapong

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces has given Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong the greenlight to make all the noise he can muster as they are not going to give any protocol slots to him, and for that matter any politician.



The Ghana Armed Forces, through its Public Relations Officer (PRO) Colonel Aggrey Quashie, assured the general public that recruitment into the military will continue to be by merit.



“Enlistment of applicants into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is always based on merits not political influence or any other means, Public Relations Officer (PRO) GAF, Colonel Aggrey Quashie has said.



“People think that if I pay money to somebody I can get myself in there. If all your documentation is correct you stand an equal chance like any other person to be picked”. He said.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM’s Lamtam Papanko, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Colonel Aggrey Quashie stated that there is no room for anyone including politicians to push people into GAF.



“People make these statements because they have the right to say whatever they want to say but we are also focusing on our process. ..There is no way anybody will be recruited by unfair means”, the Colonel and PRO said.



Readers will recall a MYNEWSGH.com report in which controversial New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker for Assin Central, Hon Kennedy Agyapong said he was keenly looking forward to getting special military protocol slots for “his people” otherwise “he will make noise”.

“Enye saa meye dede”



Counting the number of jobs he got under the various government programs, Mr Kennedy Agyapong said he was eyeing the upcoming military recruitment for slots… “Enye saa meye dede”, he had said in Twi on Oman FM, directly translated: ‘otherwise I will make noise.’, as we rightfully reported at the time.



Recruits being assessed by GAF



The MP openly boasted about how successful he was in pushing for “his people” during the recent police recruitment exercise adding that he was highly hopeful of more success in the ongoing military recruitment exercise.



“Now I am looking for military (recruitment), it has not come yet, but it will come, otherwise I will make noise.” he had dared.



With an empathic declaration by the Ghana Armed Forces of the independence, neutrality and impartiality of the recruitment process, MYNEWSGH.com will be monitoring the ‘noise’ that will follow the aftermath of the military recruitment should the military actually mean what they have said.



We will keep you posted.