“Koku Anyidoho facing the wrath of God”

Koku Anyidoho Related Stories In the holy scriptures, precisely, Romans 1:18 states “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth.



” Psalm 105:15 also reads “Do not touch my anointed ones; do my prophets no harm.” but it seems The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Koku Anyidoho disregard this biblical quotation and caution.



Koku Anyidoho has reputation for ‘attacking’ clergymen who criticized the NDC in times past. Notable among these ‘men of God’ are General Overseer of the ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil and former Presby Moderator, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey.



Koku is on record to have described Rev. Prof. Martey as an NPP propagandist and a bribe taker after the latter’s revelation prior to the 2016 elections that a political party tried bribing him with $100,000, a V8 and a mansion at Trassacco Valley.



Koku also earlier this month attacked Pastor Otabil over a statement by the head of the Intentional Central Gospel Church (ICGC) that he preferred watching animals on foreign television stations to watching Ghanaian television channels because of its poor and immoral content.



He described the man of God as hypocrite and angrily advised him to go and live in the Zoo where he can preach his sermons to animals.



His constants attacks in this direction has often not been well received by general public.



Four weeks after his derogatory comment and verbal attack on the head pastor of ICGC, the Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition party was arrested and detained on Tuesday, March, 27, 2018 and charged with treason felony following his invitation to the Criminal Investigations Department [CID] after inciting citizens to launch a civil coup against the Akufo-Addo government. He was granted bail today March, 29, 2018.



The question many are asking is whether Koku Anyidoho is facing the wrath of God for attacking Pastor Mensa Otabil earlier in the month?



