The Philanthropy Forum Names IMANI CSO Think Tank Of The Year

Related Stories IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has been named CSO Think Tank for the Year 2018 by the Philanthropy Forum, Ghana. IMANI was awarded in recognition of its ‘’proven record of influential policy ideas, proposals and ensuring financial accountability.’’



The award was presented to IMANI at the end of a two-day National Philanthropy Forum for 2018 held at the Accra International Conference Centre under the theme ‘’ The role of the third sector (NGOs) in the attainment of national development goals’’



The President of the Ghana Philanthropy Forum, Dr. Ben Ocra said ‘’the National Philanthropy Forum (NPF) provides the platform for development professionals, actors in the public and



private sectors as well as entities within non-profit space to engage and strategise towards improving the third sector. The annual event not only showcases how actors in the philanthropy space are filling. development gaps where government is limited but also presents the opportunity for assessing the impact of the sector on society.’’.



The IMANI award was received by IMANI’s Board Chairman, Mr. Sam Poku, former CEO of the Chamber of Mines and CEO of Business Council for Africa (Ghana Chapter) and IMANI’s Communications Assistant, Mr. Elvis Yirenkyi. Please see photos attached.



IMANI Center for Policy & Education is a Think Tank of considerable local and international repute and significance. IMANI has carved a niche in Ghana’s policy environment for putting out objective, independent analysis and critique on many issues, using tried and tested market-oriented techniques that apply across different disciplines.



Through effective communication skills and the ability to work with public-spirited media and civil society, IMANI is shaping national, regional and global agenda in order to close the “citizen participation gap” in the governance process.



IMANI has been consistently been ranked among the top 5 most influential policy think tanks in sub-Saharan Africa (out of 96) for the past five years. The rankings are conducted by the Global Go to Think and Civil Society Programme organised annually by the University of Pennsylvania.