Eric Opoku Is To Blame For His Attack – Police

Eric Opoku Related Stories The Brong Ahafo regional police command has blamed Member of Parliament for Asunafo South Eric Opoku is to blame for the latest attack he suffered.



The police command cited that, Mr. Opoku who is the region’s former Minister in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration rejected arrangements to provide him extra security after an earlier attack on his residence.



“We gave him three armed men and he declined…he declined. So it was not that we are not giving him security,” the Brong Ahafo Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong said



Asked why Mr. Opoku rejected the police’s proposal, Chief Inspector Oppong replied, “That’s best known to him and after he had declined, this incident went on to occur.”



Chief Inspector Oppong also disclosed that the police command has arrested two people in connection with the attack.



Some unknown assailants Sunday dawn attacked Mr Opoku at his residence at Sankore in the Brong-Ahafo Region.



The attackers, believed to be sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also attacked and injured three other persons, all members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their various homes that same night.



The incident happened at about 2am on Sunday April 1, 2018 making it the second time such an incident has happened in Mr Opoku’s house.



The names of the three injured persons have been given as Thomas Amponsah, Adams Seidu alias Red and Apostle Timothy.