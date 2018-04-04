Peace Council Has Neglected Us In The Wake Of Bloody Attacks – Sankore Chief Cries

Rev. Emmanuel Asante is Chair of the Ghana Peace Council Related Stories Nana Okogyedom Appiah Kubi Oakatakyie IV, Chief of Sankore in the Brong Ahafo Region has expressed displeasure about the National Peace Council and how it has neglected the area in the wake of recurring violence that has left many with varying degrees of injuries.



According to him, the National Peace Council could have brought about sanity to the area and if the council had discharged its duties diligently as seen in other areas.



“The Peace Council made an effort to bring peace in my community but they never returned after the first engagement failed. Till date, we haven’t heard anything from them. They have neglected us. They left us alone”. He told Kumasi based radio, Angel Fm on the station’s morning show hosted by Kwame Tanko this Tuesday monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Nana Okogyedom Appiah Kubi Oakatakyie IV stated that he is even willing as a good chief to leave his palace for some time if indeed that will bring peace to his people and urged all stakeholders to work towards attaining some level of peace in the area.



He also accepts blame for all atrocities that have happened in his community adding that, he is working hard to ensure that peace returns in order for his subjects to go about their businesses.



Nana Okogyedom Appiah Kubi Oakatakyie IV’s comments follow recent insecurity that has engulfed his community (Sankore) involving attacks on the Member of Parliament of Asunafo South Constituency, Hon. Eric Opoku which left scores injured.



This is not the first attack in the area however as there have been numerous incidents in the constituency in a similar fashion.



Explaining further, he disclosed that, provisions have been made to enhance the work of security officers who would be deployed to the area to ensuring peace.



“We have built a well-furnished house for the security officers”, he revealed hinting that there is a youth in the area who planning reprisal attacks.