Kente Weavers Name New Design After President Akufo-Addo

The Adanwomase Kente Weavers and Sellers Association in the Ashanti Region has woven and named a new Kente cloth 'Oseadeeyo Akufo-Addo' in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



That, according to the association, was to give due recognition to the President for fulfilling three cardinal campaign promises — the introduction of the free senior high school policy, the restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances and the institutionalisation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption.



Three cardinal promises fulfilled



Making the presentation during a call on the President at the Jubilee House yesterday, the Secretary of the association, Kwame Nyame, expressed the hope that the gesture would encourage the President to fulfill the rest of his campaign promises to the Ghanaian people.



Mr Nyame said the Kente weaving industry was a viable source of employment for the youth of the country and, in that regard, called on the government to pay considerable attention to the industry under the One-district, One-factory policy.



President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that his administration would give the Kente industry all the attention it deserved.



He said the promises made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the December 2016 elections were not done out of wishful thinking but a passionate desire to move Ghana to a new pedestal of progress and prosperity.



That, he said, was an unwavering commitment that he, together with his administration, would work relentlessly to achieve for the benefit of all Ghanaians.