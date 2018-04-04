50 Metro Mass Workers Sent Home For Lateness

Related Stories Fifty workers of the Metro Mass Transit Limited headquarters in Accra, were on Tuesday sent home for reporting to work late.



This happened when the Board Chairman, Ahmed Arthur, paid an unannounced visit to observe work at the facility.



Corporate Communications Manager of Metro Mass Transit, George Krobea Asante, told Citi News that the management of the company will meet to determine what further sanctions will be meted out to the affected workers.



“In his [Ahmed Arthur’s] wisdom, he asked them to go back to their houses for a decision to be taken later by management.



“Whatever decision that management has to take will be in line with what is provided within the collective bargaining agreement of the workers.”



Mr. Krobea Asante stressed that punctuality was a basic tenet of the transport industry hence the need for discipline.



“Looking at the kind of service that Metro Mass provides, commuting deals with time. If you really want to succeed in that industry, you have to be time conscious. I think the move by the board chairman is a wake-up call to all of us.”



Other actions against lateness



Railways Development Minister, Joe Ghartey, in January 2018 also cracked the whip on staff with a penchant for lateness to work when he sent home 14 of them who reported to work late.



The affected staff comprised nine permanent staff and five national service personnel.



Mr. Ghartey’s actions were to improve the levels of discipline within his outfit.



However, the Minister did not take any further action against the workers, and reports indicated that their attitude changed for the better.



“It was a wake-up call, and I will monitor their response which I believe will be positive… I have to put on record that the staff have worked very hard last year [2017], but I am just asking them to work harder,” he said.



