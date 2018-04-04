Let The Loans Flow – Market Women Tell Akufo-Addo

library image Related Stories Some aggrieved market women in Kasiem in Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region have sent an SOS message to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, informing him to do his best to assist them with soft loans to trade with.



According to the market women, their businesses are on the verge of collapse due to hardships in the economy and the situation can only be salvaged with the assistance of soft loans.



The traders who claim to be ardent supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), told Silver FM’s Nana Peprah, Tuesday, that they are gradually losing hope in Nana Addo’s administration.



The President, then Presidential candidate of the NPP, they noted, made numerous promises to them some of which include the opening up of factories to give them jobs to do during the 2016 electioneering campaign.



But one year three months after winning the presidential contest, they are yet to see any factory that will offer them jobs.



In the absence of the factory, the traders said it will be in the interest of the President to start emulating what former President John Agyekum Kufuor did during his era where many of them got assistance to revive their businesses with loans.



“I am an ardent supporter of the NPP. During President Kufuor’s era, he assisted the youth to be gainfully employed by offering them loans. We the market women got our share and everybody was happy. But when Nana Addo came, we are not seeing those things. Although he has reduced interest rates, when you go to the bank for a loan, they don’t even look at your face. So, if Nana Addo wants to help us, he should let the loans flow to enable us get some work to do for us to also pay our taxes for the country to grow”, noted one of the market women who wants to remain anonymous.



Another market woman who gave her name as Ante Ama said “Nana Addo promised to open factories to give us jobs but we ain’t seeing anything. He should do his best to give us loans to work with since the factories are not ready. Our businesses are collapsing and we need to survive”.



