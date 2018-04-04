Anyidoho Reports To CID

Related Stories Koku Anyidoho, the embattled deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who was arrested a week ago for making ‘treasonable comments,’ has reported himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.



He was at the CID headquarters at about 11:00 am yesterday in the company of his legal team, led by Victor Kojoga Adawudu.



Also accompanying him were some members and supporters of the NDC.



Police sources at the CID headquarters have indicated that Mr. Anyidoho reported himself to the director in-charge of Operations at the CID, ACP Joseph Oklu Gyamera as part of the bail granted him last week.



Mr Anyidoho was arrested on March 27, 2018 at the International Press Centre, where he was addressing the media.



His arrest followed a ‘treasonable comment’ he was reported to have made, which ostensibly implied that he was plotting to overthrow the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo.



He was said to have made the threat on Happy FM, a local radio station located in Accra, but he was released on police enquiry bail after spending two days in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).



ACP David Senanu Eklu, Director-General in-charge of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, in an earlier release after Mr. Anyidoho’s arrest, stated that his statement and conduct were likely to cause fear and alarm in the public.



He said by his comments, the deputy NDC general secretary was endeavouring to carry out by unlawful means, an enterprise which usurps the executive power of Ghana.



“The suspect was brought to the CID headquarters by the arresting officers and a search was conducted at his residence in his presence and that of his lawyer,” ACP Eklu said.



He added that Mr Koku Anyidoho had been cautioned on offences related to causing fear and alarm and treason felony.



He, therefore, assured the public that the police would follow due processes in investigating the matter and urged Ghanaians to remain calm and support the police in the discharge of their duties.



Anyidoho’s Comments



On Monday, March 26, 2018, Mr Anyidoho reportedly told Happy FM that “somebody should tell Nana Addo (President Akufo-Addo) that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. On the 13th of January, 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led an insurrection that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was the ceremonial President.”



He threatened, “There will be a civilian coup d’état. There will be a social revolution. We are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhea. He said he wanted to be president, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat.”



When the host drew his attention that he was entering into a ‘dangerous arena’ with his comments, Koku Anyidoho insisted, “History has a way of repeating itself. There will be a civil revolt, there will be a people’s movement!”



