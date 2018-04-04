Journalist Praises IGP Over Security

Related Stories A SENIOR Journalist in the Ashanti regional capital, Samson Kwame Nyamekye, has heaped tons of praises on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, for being on top of his job.



According to him, the IGP had done a yeoman’s job by personally embarking on night patrol operations to help improve the security situation in the country.



He recalled that the citizenry blamed the police for not doing enough when robbery cases were high a few months ago, and hailed the IGP for turning the situation around within a short time.



“Just a few weeks ago, people were blaming the police from left, right and center for not working hard enough to curb the rampant cases of armed robberies in the country.



“And if today the robberies have virtually vanished, then the IGP and his men deserve to be praised and encouraged to sustain their splendid works”, he said on Hello FM.



Nyamekye, an award-winning journalist, said he admired the humble and hard-working posture of Asante-Apeatu, and described him as a perfect gentleman from all indications.



“This IGP doesn’t talk much but he always makes sure that his men are on top of the security situation in the country. Aside being a listening leader, he is also a competent and intelligent IGP”.



In a related development, other top broadcast journalists in Kumasi, Messrs Kwame Adinkra of Abusua FM and Kofi Asante of Nhyira FM, have also heaped tons of praises on Asante-Apeatu for his exemplary leadership style.