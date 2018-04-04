NAGRAT Declares Indefinite Strike Action

Related Stories The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has declared an indefinite strike action beginning from today, Tuesday April 4.



NAGRAT’s action follows the continuous refusal of government to pay arrears owed teachers.



The President of the Association, Eric Angel Carbonu, who declared the strike at a press conference in Accra, expressed frustrations at the deliberate actions and inactions of government regarding salary arrears owed Ghanaian Teacher since 2013.



The arrears are in respect of salary adjustments, up-grading, and promotions as well as outstanding Transfer Grants.



According to him, no convincing reasons have been given by government for the non-payments.



