FOCOS To Hold Second Annual Fundraising Dinner For Needy Children

Related Stories The Foundation of Orthopaedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS), will hold its second annual fundraising event to support needy patients requiring complex spine surgery at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, on Saturday, 19th May, 2018.



Five million Ghana Cedis will fund life changing spinal surgery for 100 Ghanaian children suffering from curvature of the spine. This is the target of the second annual FOCOS fundraising dinner. Addressing the media, Founder, CEO and President of FOCOS Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei gave the rationale for the foundation’s initiative.



“Children with this condition do not develop at the same rate as their peers, are unable to sit, stand, or crawl and what complicates their condition is that majority of them are isolated or stigmatized which makes it impossible for them to go to school or perform household chores,” said Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei.



Prof. Boachie-Adjei encouraged Ghanaian organizations and individuals to support their own, citing the example of Sierra Leon and Ethiopia. “Ethiopian and Sierra Leonean patients have local foundations supporting children with various degrees of curvature of the spine; I believe it is time for Ghanaian organizations to take it upon themselves to support their own,” he added. According to the FOCOS Founder and CEO, children living with spinal conditions may lose their lives if they do not get the right attention at the right time.



FOCOS held its maiden Fundraising event in Ghana, last year at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel. “With the help of some charitable individuals and organizations like: Alhaji Asoma Banda, uNibank, Multimedia group, Duffuor Foundation, Latex Foam, Brussels Airlines, House of Safori, A & C Mall, Team1000words, Acacia Health Insurance, Unique Floral, Newmont Ghana,Niche Cocoa, MANTRAC Ghana, Glico Health Insurance, Touch Point Magna Carta, Donewell Insurance, Metropolitan Insurance, Safety Insurance Brokers, SGSSB, Equity Assurance, Turkish Airlines, De'lish Restaurant as well as other benevolent individuals; some children underwent life-changing surgeries,” said Administrative Manager Vivian Quarshie-Kumassa.



After last year’s event, four patients have successfully undergone life-changing surgeries. The public can contribute to FOCOS Endowment Fund through uniBank account: 0211311006781, World Trade Centre Branch-Accra. Alternatively one can contribute towards the fundraising by buying tickets to attend the event at 600 GHC for one or 1000 GHC for two. Members of the general public can support the worthy cause by purchasing tickets at the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital in Pantang-Adenta or by calling 020-0000856/ 0501436884 for tickets.