Sierra Leone Ruling Party 'Has Slight Lead' Over Challenger

Related Stories Sierra Leone's ruling party candidate appears to have a slim lead as the election count nears it close - but many opposition strongholds are yet to report, according to news agency Reuters.



The agency says the tallies it has seen suggest Samura Kamara of the All People's Congress (APC) secured 50.8% of the second round vote.



That is only a lead of around 30,000 votes, however, and Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) got more votes in the remaining districts in the first round, it reports.



