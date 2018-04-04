'Backlog Of 80,000 Birth Certificates' In Kenya

Related Stories A Kenyan registrar has revealed he has a backlog of more than 80,000 birth certificates - because the official paper is yet to be sent to his office.



Kenya's Citizen newspaper revealed the problem after speaking to officials at the Kisii Civil Registrar office.



Registrar Mathew Khayota said people in the Kisii central, Kisii south, Kitutu central and Marani areas have been given "registration entry numbers" to those who have placed applications with the office.



According to the website, the problem arose after parents were told to produce birth certificates to their children's schools, and could take up to two months to sort out.



However, there is good news for newborns and those seeking a passport: Mr Khayota says they have held back some of the paper to print a few, select certificates.