I Don’t Hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Contrary to suggestions that he deliberately dislikes former President John Dramani Mahama and doesn’t hesitate to show it through his various prophecies against him over time, Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has clarified that his utterances have been influenced purely by divine revelations and has nothing to do with ‘personal scores’ as far as his relationship with the former is concerned.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana Show Tuesday evening, the popular man of God said it is only right that he speaks the truth as he is told from God when the need arises hence his statements that may have sent across the wrong signals.



“I don’t want our father John Mahama to assume I don’t like him because I’ve heard severally, NDC members saying I don’t like him and so I speak against him, I tell you the truth, I as a person even want to meet John Mahama one-on-one to reveal somethings to him so he understands me…..I don’t hate John Mahama. I really love him……..I feel that he gets worried by some of my utterances and he thinks that I’m against him. I want him to understand that I’m not against him”, he said.



Speaking on what the odds are for the former President as far as winning the impending 2020 elections is concerned, Rev. Owusu Bempah said persons predicting victory for Mr. Mahama merely want his downfall as ‘spiritual information’ reaching him points to the fact that he will be disappointed should he decide to stand against the NPP.



“It painful that some people are not being truthful to the former President, He can come back and contest but it won’t favour him. It’s about time he admits and sees himself as an ex just like Kufuor and Rawlings. Those small prophets are lying to him. If he wants to live long he must not contest otherwise his heart will be broken”.



Meanwhile, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has revealed that President Akufo-Addo would suffer defeat in the upcoming 2020 elections.



The “man of God” who supposedly saw Ebony’s death and prophesied accordingly said the 2020 general election is going to be a tough one that has not been witnessed in the country’s history before.



He went on to say that God has revealed to him in a vision that NDC’s John Mahama is going win the elections hands down. Prophet Gaisie added that President Nana Akufo Addo would suffer defeat which would land him in a shock.



According to him, Akufo-Addo is a one-term president, and he sees it coming to an end soon.