12,000 Ghanaians Get Employment In The Upstream Petroleum Industry-Dr Amin Adam

Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has revealed that about 12,0000 Ghanaians have been employed in the country's upstream petroleum industry since the promulgation of Local Content and Participation Regulation LI 2204.



“Data from 337 companies in 2017 indicate that the industry has been able to engage over 12,000 indigenous Ghanaians with about 390 and 1000 Ghanaians occupying management and technical positions respectively,” he said.



He added that “Currently 50 interns have been attached with various companies such as Baker Hughes,MODEC, Sri Emas to enable them build capacity in the industry.”



The Minister disclosed this in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam at the 2018 Localization Workshop organised by the Petroleum Commission under the theme “Job Creation and Human Resources Development in Ghana’s Upstream petroleum Sector” in Accra.



Mr Boakye Agyarko mentioned that the number of Ghanaians who have been placed in the upstream petroleum industry have been made possible due to the effective collaboration between the Petroleum Commission and the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS) in the implementation of the work permit facilitation programme.



According to him, the government is focusing its attention on building the capacity of indigenous Ghanaians so as to enable them to take up job opportunities in the sector.



He said it was in this regard that in November 7, 2017 the Accelerated Oil & Gas Capacity Programme(AOGCP) was launched to focus specifically on investing in the education of our youth as a national development priority to provide relevant services and expertise to the upstream petroleum industry and other allied industries.



“With the right skills in the workplace, the business can be more competitive and organizations more effective. Our economy can grow faster, creating more and better jobs. Investing in skills pays the dividend,” he said.



“With the promulgation of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Law 2016(Act 919) that emphasises the employment and training of Ghanaians citizens and the effective utilization of Ghanaians goods and services, Government will not rest on its oars until the capacity Ghanaians in the entire value chain is fully enhanced for the benefit of the people, ” Mr Boakye Agyarko stated.



He assured that President Nana Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party administration will ensure that the country’s oil resources are utilized judiciously for the benefit of all the citizenry.



“Government shall deliver revenues to the country and promote the welfare of our people, create employment, protect them, and support trade and industrial development in Ghana,” he emphasized.



