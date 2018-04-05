Loser Rejects Sierra Leone Election Result

Related Stories The loser of the Sierra Leone presidential election has said he will challenge the result of the run-off vote.



Julius Maada Bio won just under 52% of the vote, beating ruling party candidate Samura Kamara by roughly four percentage points.



Mr Kamara said in a televised address that he was rejecting the National Election Commission's results.



"We dispute the results and we will take legal action to correct them," he said.



He added that the results "do not reflect the party's many concerns about massive ballot box stuffing, supernumerary votes, and other irregularities".



Mr Bio, a former military coup leader, was sworn in at a hotel less than two hours after he had been declared the winner.



The BBC's Umaru Fofana says it’s been a sometimes acrimonious campaign with the defeated candidate’s party accusing the electoral commission, foreign observers, civil society and journalists of being a part of an international conspiracy to hand the election to Mr Bio.



Even with the country’s deep rooted ethnic politics, tribalism came to the fore more prominently than ever before, our correspondent adds.