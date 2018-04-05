Nana Konadu Mourns Winnie Mandela

Related Stories A Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has described the death of Winnie Madikizela Mandela as a great loss to Africa.



A statement signed by Mrs Rawlings, who is also the President of Developing Women for Mobilisation (DWM) said by Winnie Mandela’s death, Africa had lost a great and courageous beacon and queen.



“We learnt with deep sadness the death of our heroine, icon and beacon of hope for African women - Winnie Madikizela Mandela. Africa has lost a great and courageous beacon. Africa has lost a queen,” she underscored.



Mama Africa



Furthermore, Mrs Rawlings pointed out that “Winnie Madikizela Mandela is known to me and many as ‘Mama Africa’ who contributed immensely to the fight against apartheid, which led to the freedom that South Africans enjoy today.”



According to the former First Lady, Winnie Mandela's extraordinary courage and defiance in the face of adversity won her admiration by many over the years.



She observed that her fight for justice and equality for the voiceless in society had been a source of inspiration for human rights activists around the world.



Additionally, Mrs Rawlings said that Winnie Mandela inspired and energised the black youth of South Africa to stand up against a system created to oppress them on their own land.



Unflinching dedication



Mrs Rawlings noted that Winnie Mandela's undeniable, sacrificial and unflinching dedication to and love for her husband, the late Nelson Mandela, throughout his incarceration, and children over the years would be remembered by generations to come.



“She singularly united people of diverse nationalities towards one cause - freedom for Madiba, freedom for South Africa,” Mrs Rawlings noted saying, “Her fearless activism can never be forgotten. Mama Winnie will remain a true warrior of our time and her legacy will surely live on.”



She also described Winnie Mandela as a woman of virtue, courage and passion who had accomplished her assignment on this earth.



“She has fought a good fight, won the race and deserves her place as one of the greatest of Africa; I feel extremely honoured to have known her personally and her passing has left me in deep sadness,” she stated.



In the view of Mrs Rawlings, the DWM believes her work will continue until fairness, equality and justice is realised worldwide.



Mama Winnie remains an inspiration to all. Her life is a bright light on the African continent, she concluded.