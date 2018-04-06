I Fear For My Life; I’m Being Maltreated – J.B. Danquah Informant

J.B. Danquah-Adu Related Stories An informant in the J.B. Danquah-Adu murder case has alleged that he was picked up and beaten by some men suspected to be in collusion with some top officers of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday.



The 25-year-old former phone repairer told Citi News he has been living in fear since he offered information about the alleged killer of J.B. Danquah-Adu.



J.B. Danquah-Adu, who was a Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, was stabbed to death on February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.



Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect in the murder, was picked up few days after the incident. One other person was also arrested later in connection with the murder.



This informant is believed to have been pivotal to the arrests, and he now believes some persons may be out to get him because of his role in the case.



“I have really suffered as a result of this matter for some time in the past up until now. In this world, if you want to play your role as a good citizen, you do not expect your reward from humans but from God. It is very surprising that after two years, an ordinary person, and not a police officer can order his boys to come and beat me up.”



“Even now, this evening, it is difficult to put food in my mouth. I was arrested around 1:00am when I had not even drunk water. My lips are severely battered. I can’t eat and I am experiencing severe abdominal pains.”



After aiding the progress of such a high profile case, he believes he deserved more protection from the state. As at now, he says even some of his family members are also living in fear.



“I am very afraid, very terrified, and together with my brother, at a point, we could not even go out. We have realized we are not getting the required protection from the state. Due to what just happened [being picked up], everybody in my area knows this long-held secret of mine. I am very surprised and shocked that if one decided to help authorities to unravel such a delicate matter, you are denied the requisite protection.”



“My contention is that. after all this while since the murder occurred, if the police needed clarification, they have my statement. They have my number. It is not as if they called me and I refused. Why did they send someone who is not a police officer to come for me by force,” he added.