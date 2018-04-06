Driver Arrested For Murder Of Aircraft Technician

Related Stories The Akyem Oda Police have arrested a 30-year-old commercial driver, Sampson Anim, in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old Accra-based aircraft technician, Prince Kwabena Kumi, aka Kobbie, believed to be for ritual purposes.



Briefing the Daily Graphic in Akyem Oda on Thursday, Superintendent Samuel Ntosoh, the Oda Municipal Police Commander, said the late Kumi arrived at Akyem Akroso from Accra around 8:30 p.m. on his way to his home town, Akyem Asuboa, from Accra to spend the Easter festivities with his parents.



Suspected to be drunk



He said as Kumi was heavily drunk and could not control the private vehicle that he was driving, a Honda four-wheel vehicle with registration number GR 7869-14, the people at the Oda Junction prevented him from continuing his journey to Asuboa for fear that he might get involved in an accident on the way.



Mr Ntosoh said when Kumi insisted that he could still drive to Asuboa, the people reported the matter to the Akroso Police and a police Constable who had arrived on the scene authorised a pastor to drive Kobbie’s vehicle to the police station and even decided to give Kobbie accommodation for the night to continue his journey home the next day, by which time the effects of the alcohol might have worn off.



Police parked Kumi’s vehicle at police station



He said since Kumi did not compromise, the policeman got an Oda-bound Hyundai H100 commercial bus with registration number GS 6103-13 to take Kumi to Asuboa, while Kumi’s private vehicle was parked at the police station.



Mr Ntosoh stated that when Kumi did not arrive at Asuboa, even though he had phoned that he had left Accra and was on his way to Asuboa, his parents became worried and, therefore, reported the matter to the Oda Police.



He said at dawn the following day the police mobilised the youth of Asuboa for an intensive search for Kumi, during which they found his dead body in the bush along the Asuboa-Akyem Asantemang portion of the Oda-Agona Swedru main road.



Suspected driver arrested



The commander stated that the police then mounted an intensive search for Anim, the driver of the commercial bus, who had been asked to convey Kumi to Asuboa to assist in investigations.



Kumi’s body sent to Police Hospital



He said Kumi’s body, riddled with bullet wounds, had been sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy to find out the actual cause of death.





