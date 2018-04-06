Nigeria Police 'Blocked From Arresting Senator'

|
|Dino Melaye
|
A special anti-robbery police unit in Nigeria was prevented yesterday from arresting a wanted senator over allegations of giving weapons to kidnappers, the Vanguard news site reports.
Dino Melaye had been attending prayers at the home of a deceased senator in central Kogi state when police attempted to arrest him.
They were, however, prevented from making the arrest by a group of vigilantes "who encircled him and made it impossible for the officers to get close to him", the news site reports.
The vigilantes then escorted him to a car of Senate President Bukola Saraki, the report says.
The flamboyant senator, who represents the Kogi West constituency, was last year criticised when he appeared on a music video depicting his lavish lifestyle.
He is well known for his love of luxury cars, champagne and designer clothes, as his Instagram account shows
|Source: BBC
