Cholera 'Kills 40 Congolese Refugees'

Related Stories More than 40 people who fled fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo have died from cholera at a refugee camp in Uganda, the Red Cross has told the AFP news agency.



The Red Cross said the influx of refugees, which came after a resumption of fighting in Ituri province, has overwhelmed hospitals.



This has led to squalid conditions in Kyangwali and Kyaka II refugee settlements, which fuelled the cholera outbreak in February.



More than 2,000 cholera cases are still "being managed", the Red Cross added.



The Red Cross estimates that 70,000 Congolese have arrived in Uganda since the start of the year. Source: BBC