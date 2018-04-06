CK Mann To Be Buried On July 14

CK Mann Related Stories Late highlife musician, Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann popularly known as C.K Mann, will be buried on July 14, 2018.



The family announced at a one-week memorial which is currently on-going in Takoradi in the Western Region.



The family however say they will announce the venue and time the final funeral rites later.



Patrons are urged to stay on this site as Adomonline.com will bring you latest updates concerning the one-week celebration and final funeral rites of the legendary highlife musician. Source: adomnews