Liberia’s President, Weah In Ghana For A Two-Day Visit

Related Stories Liberian leader, George Manneh Weah arrived in Ghana on Friday for a two-day state visit, aimed at shoring up relations between both nations.



At the head of a government delegation, Mr Weah who has already been to Cote d’Ivoire, is expected to use the visit to explore avenues to enhance trade and bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Liberia.



President Weah was met at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

He later inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces and received a 21 Gun salute.



Mr Weah will later in the day call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where the two leaders would hold bilateral talks, and address other issues affecting the ECOWAS region.



The two are billed to address the media after the deliberations.



President Weah leaves Ghana for his country tomorrow, Saturday, April 7, 2018.