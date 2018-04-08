Newmont Ghana Ahafo Mine Accident Claims 6 Lives, 4 Injured

Related Stories A fatal accident that occurred at the Newmont Ahafo Mine at Kenyasi No 2 in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday, April 7, 2018 has claimed the lives of six workers.



The deceased have been identified by the police as Kwadwo Asare, Gideon Amankwaa, Kojo Bismarch, Ben Brako, Agyei Wale and Ebenezer Sarfo.



They were workers of Consar Company Limited, a sub-contracting firm which had been contracted to construct a reclaim tunnel roof at the Ahafo Mill Expansion Project.



They were on the site Saturday when the structure collapsed and trapped them.



Four others, Musa Sulemana, Seth Kwame, Daniel Dzitor and one other person who got injured during the accident were treated and discharged at the SOS Clinic of the mine.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong told the Daily Graphic that the bodies of the deceased had been sent to the St Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem for autopsy.



Meanwhile, a statement signed and issued by the Ahafo Mine Communication and External Relations Manager, Mr Agbeko Azumah said the company is deeply saddened by the incident which occurred following the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at its Ahafo Mill Expansion project.



“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” the Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont’s Africa Operations, Mr Alwyn Pretorius stated.



According to the statement operations of the company have been suspended while the families of the deceased were been notified.



“All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident has been secured. The police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notified including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission”.