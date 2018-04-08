Kokrokoo 'Project 100' Gives Two Incubators To Volta Regional Hospital

Related Stories Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has installed the 12th and 13th incubator at the Volta Regional Hospital popularly known as Trafalgar in Ho, Saturday.



The Foundation, plans to donate 100 incubators to hospitals all over the country to promote the health of newly born babies.



The incubators which cost US$10,000 each are purchased through the raising of funds from individuals and corporate organisations.



Founder of the foundation and host of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi, said pre-term babies are vulnerable and therefore need a 'giant' to stand up for them.



The Deputy Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Lord Mensah, described the donation as significant, adding “this has put smile on our faces and will help us deliver quality service. We promise to put them to good use”





