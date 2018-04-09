Government Probes Newmont Pit Collapse

Related Stories An investigative team has been formed by government to probe the collapse of a Newmont tunnel that killed six miners at the Ahafo Mills Expansion project on Saturday, 7 April, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, has said.



In a statement, Newmont Ghana said it was “deeply saddened” by the accident, adding that: “Emergency response crews immediately deployed to scene” and families, police and regulators were notified.



Newmont said it is “cooperating with the police on their investigation”.



It said six fatalities have been confirmed while two others were treated at the clinic and discharged.



“The workers were all contractor employees with Consar Limited, a construction services company.



“The entire Newmont family is devastated by this tragic accident and our priority is to provide support to the families, friends and co-workers of the deceased,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice-President of Newmont’s Africa Operations.



In the meantime, Newmont Ghana has suspended operations.



“All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident has been secured.



“The police are on site and the appropriate government and regulatory agencies have been notified, including the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission,” the statement said.



Speaking on the disaster on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM hosted by Chief Jerry Forson on Monday, 9 April, Mr Owusu Bio said: “The chief Inspector of Mines and the Ashanti Regional Mines Inspector, as well as the technical director at the ministry, went to inspect the situation.



“They concluded that investigations must be conducted into the matter. This matter requires an investigation in order to avert such occurrences in the future.



“So, as we speak an investigative team has been put together to investigate the matter to ascertain the actual cause of the problem.”