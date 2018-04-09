Ibrahim Mahama Has Apologised To Me Several Times- Chairman Wontumi

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party has revealed, brother to former president John Mahama has apologised to him on several occasions for which reason the pair are in a peaceful relationship now.



According to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Ibrahim recently sent emissaries to render unqualified apology to him over their legal tussle and other loses the former suffered under the administration of John Mahama.



Wontumi was speaking in an exclusive interview with host of Abusua FM’S Church Bells on Sunday morning, Ike De-Unpredictable.



Ibrahim Mahama and Chairman Wontumi have for sometime now been at each other’s throat with various accusations and counter accusations.



First, Mahama filed a defamation suit at a Kumasi High Court seven against the NPP Chairman for alleging, then president Mahama took delight in frequently increasing fuel prices to fund the luxury lifestyle of his families abroad including Ibrahim Mahama.



Also, Wontumi fired another salvo early this year by sternly cautioning Ibrahim not to accuse him of influencing the relevant authorities to halt the operations of his bauxite company at Nyinahin.



He stated that nobody in the country, including himself (Wontumi) and Ibrahim, is above the laws of the country.



But in an interview, Chairman Wontumi said, “Ike, there’s peace and harmony between me and Ibrahim Mahama now since he sent me an apology for all the troubles they took me to.”



“Apart from apologising to me directly, he also sent an aide, Joe, to apologise and several other big men from the opposition National Democratic Congress that I cannot mention here and I have also forgiven him,” he revealed.



“Once he has apologised, who am I to say I won’t forgive him,” he asked adding, “even God admonishes us to forgive our neighbours and so if I don’t forgive him, God won’t spare me.”