'Obinim Sticker' Comment Was A Joke – Bawa Mogtari

Related Stories The special aide to President John Dramani Mahama has mocked President Nana Akufo-Addo saying Mr. Mahama has knocked him out with the Obinim sticker jab.



Joyce Bawa Mogtari, however, added the comment was a joke and must be taken as such.



The former President during a Unity walk in Wa in the Upper West region, Saturday said “You do not win an election on the weakness of your opponent. You win an election because the electorate have confidence in you. And so even though NPP is proving super incompetent, we cannot sit and relax and say because they are super incompetent we are going to win the next election. So we are going to work hard to win.



“I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker.



“If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mahama said.



Mr. Mahama said the ruling New Patriotic Party has failed and could be felt in the “unbearable hardship” being experienced by Ghanaians.



However, speaking to Morning Starr host Francis Abban Monday, Bawa Mogtari stated even though the comment was a joke it was an uppercut to the Mr. Akufo-Addo.



“I think the comment from John Mahama was an upper cut if we were in a boxing arena…Obinim stickers have become a very topical issue. John Mahama was just kidding when he mentioned the Obinim sticker. It was just a joke and let’s take it as such



“I don’ think the joke on the Obinim Sticker was a bad joke. It was just a joke and we should take it as such.”