NSS Gives Opportunity To Students Who Studied Abroad Do Their National Service

Related Stories As part of efforts to ensure that students who studied outside the country are given an opportunity to enroll into the mandatory one-year National Service as required by law, management has unveiled a new measure in this regard.



A release issued and signed by Mustapha Ussif, Acting Executive Director of the Scheme revealed that the National Service Scheme (NSS) in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the president has open an avenue for the prospective applicants to register with the NSS latest by Monday, April 30, 2018.



This covers Ghanaians across the Diaspora who studied home and abroad and wish to do their national service.



“The Ghana National Service Act, 1980, Act 426 imposes a duty on all Ghanaians of 18 years and above to do national service for a minimum duration of one (1) year.



Eligible applicants, who are resident abroad and are of age 18 years and above may personally submit their application letter to the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Presidency or the NSS Head office in Accra or log onto the Scheme’s website http//portal.nss.gov.gh and provide the required information”, he disclosed in the release.



It also directed that all application letters must be accompanied with a certified true copy of academic transcripts from accredited tertiary institution(s) attended, school I.D. cards, passport biodata, students’ visa and any other relevant documents to support the application.



