Two Kwabenya Jail Breakers Jailed 66 Months

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two of the jailbreakers in the Kwabenya police station attack, Emmanuel Kotey and Kofi Darko, to 66 months imprisonment.



While Kofi Darko, who was arrested three months ago was given an imprisonment term of 32 months, Emmanuel Kotey, who was arrested twenty days ago, was slapped with 34 months.



The two convicts were part of a group of persons who fled from police custody in Kwabenya.



They were sentenced based on their guilty plea to the charges leveled against him.



The rest of the accused persons numbering nine, who are alleged to have masterminded and carried out of the attack are still on trial.



They have pleaded not guilty to the charges of possessing of firearms without authority, abetment to possessing firearm without lawful authority, conspiracy to commit crime to wit; Escape from lawful custody, and abetment to escape from lawful custody, all of which are contrary to section 23, 226(C) and 20(1) of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act (Act 29).



Background



A gang of suspected armed robbers attacked the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, which accommodates the Kwabenya Police Station, killing the officer on duty, and freeing cell inmates.



A total of seven inmates were freed, but four of them have since been rearrested.



Two of the escapees were jailed 30 months after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to escape from lawful custody, and escaping from lawful custody.