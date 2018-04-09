Release Ibrahim Mahama’s Equipment – Court Orders Regional Minister

Related Stories The Ashanti regional Police command and Regional minister have been ordered by a Kumasi High Court to release seized equipment belonging to business mogul Ibrahim Mahama’s mining firm, Exton Cubic.



The Ashanti Regional Minister who ordered for the seizure of the equipment belonging to Exton Cubic in August 2017 for allegedly prospecting for bauxite without a permit has been asked by the court to return them immediately.



In February this year, an Accra High Court presided by Justice Ackah Boafo quashed the decision by the lands and natural resources ministry to revoke the mining license of Exton Cubic Group Limited, owned by Ibrahim Mahama.



Exton Cubic Group Limited went to court to reverse the revocation of its license by the sector ministry through a judicial review.



” Overall, I am satisfied that the applicant has succeeded in making a case which calls into question the letter authorised by the minister for Lands and natural resources on September 4,2017 and for the letter to be brought into this court to be quashed and it is hereby quashed accordingly,” the judge ruled in his judgment today, Thursday February 8,2017.



Following the ruling, the Ashanti regional minister Simon Osei-Mensah directed the regional police command to release the impounded equipment of Exton Cubic Group Limited.



The directive was based on an advice from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice after the company had won their case in court over the revocation of its mining license.



But almost a month after the directive by the Minister, the equipment are yet to be released to the company.



