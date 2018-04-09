I Hold Ghanaian Passport With Pride; Don't Bring It To Disrepute - Nana Ofori Owusu To Deportees

Related Stories Aspiring National Chairman of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has expressed his sentiments over the deportation of some Ghanaians who claimed to be journalists from Australia.



The Ghanaian media practitioners were said to have flown to Australia for the Commonwealth games but were refused entry into the country over suspicions.



At least 50 Ghanaians were deported after Australian authorities found their reasons for travelling to the country ridiculous.



Speaking on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo', Nana Ofori Owusu asked the authorities of the National Sports Authority to be vigilant and ensure such incident doesn’t recur in the future.



According to him, the incident could have a dent on the image of Ghana.



He therefore called on all Ghanaians not to bring disrepute to Ghana’s name because to him, he holds a “Ghanaian passport, it’s with pride. It’s with dignity. When I take my step, it’s bold step that I take. So, I don’t want somebody to do something that will end up with someone maltreating me because they think that’s the behavior of Ghanaians. We don’t like that image. So, I’m pleading with the authorities that protect the official programmes of Ghana, they should be more vigilant. And then the citizens, I beg don’t use Ghana’s name to go and do your personal thing and bring disrepute to our country, Ghana”.