Star Beer Extends Gold Bar Promo, As It Rewards Another Batch Of Winners

Related Stories Ghana’s liquid gold, Star Beer, has extended its on-going ‘Star Win Gold’ promotion, which was launched December 2017 to the end of April 2018.



The promo, which has so far rewarded about 167 consumers with 2.5g gold bars each, is one of Star beer’s ceremonies to reward its loyal consumers with gold bars.



Apart from the gold bars, the promo has also rewarded thousands of consumers with other amazing prizes that include free Star Beers.

Commenting on the awards, Marketing Manager for Lagers at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Carsten Schemmer, expressed appreciation to customers of Star Beer for their loyalty.



According to him, the focus of the campaign is to add value to the lives of customers by giving them more rewards for every bottle of beer they buy.



“This promotion is one of the many ways Star Beer is rewarding consumers for their loyalty in line with the brand winning the prestigious Monde Gold International Award for the quality taste of Star Beer for two consecutive years,” he said.



He noted: “We are using this opportunity to share this gold with Star Beer consumers, and I am delighted to share that the promotion has been extended, which means that it will continue until the end of April [this year].”



Mr Schemmer used the opportunity to congratulate all the winners for staying true and loyal to the brand over the years.

He urged consumers of Star Beer to keep patronising the beer to stand the chance of winning more gold bars.



Speaking at the event after receiving her gold bar, Mrs Albana Dun said “Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited has empowered me with this gold bar,” adding that: “I really didn’t believe how one could win gold bar after drinking beer, but after winning a free bottle of beer in my first try, I believed in it and that belief led me to win the Gold bar.”



She thanked Star Beer, and urged them to come up with more innovative promotions to positively affect the lives of customers.



Another winner, Mr Emmanuel Amankwah, gladly expressed: “I am amazed and feel indebted to Star Beer for this Gold Bar reward. I have been greatly encouraged by the promotion Star Beer is running.”



The ‘Star Win Gold promo,’ which was launched in December last year and extended to end of April 2018, has so far rewarded consumers with amazing prizes including gold bars and free drinks of Star Beer.



Brewed from the finest quality of barley, malt, and hops, Star Beer does not only offer every true beer drinker the richest and most refreshing taste in beer, but also celebrates life’s journey and those uniquely Ghanaian values.