Dr. Bawumia Visits Silicon Valley

Dr. Bawumia left Accra Monday night, 9th April 2018.



During the visit, he will hold discussions with Silicon Valley’s thought and technology leaders to explore the possibilities of developing strategic insight, decisions and partnerships with the view of helping to enhance the digitization of the Ghanaian economy to move “Ghana Beyond Aid”.



He is also scheduled to meet with Corporate Executives of cutting edge digital technology organisations including Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla, and Alphabet, and visit a number of facilities including the G.E. Digital Centre and the IBM Watson Centre.



The Vice President will further engage the Ghanaian community in the United States.



The visit to Silicon Valley by the Vice President and the leadership of the Ghanaian ICT firms is to engage the world leaders in ICT in order to exchange ideas and fashion Ghanaian solutions to Ghanaian challenges.



He will be accompanied by 15 local ICT firms including GHIPSS, Hubtel, SoftTribe, DreamOval, IBM and EDEL Technology Consulting among others.







