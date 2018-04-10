Konadu Leads Government Delegation to Funeral of Winnie Mandela

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is dispatching a Government delegation to represent Ghana at the funeral, in Soweto, South Africa, on Saturday, 14th April, 2018, of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, renowned freedom fighter and champion of women’s rights, who has been described by South Africa’s President, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, as the “voice of defiance”.



According to a statement, the President is of the firm view that her contribution to the liberation of South Africa from the racist ideology of apartheid merits recognition and honour.



The delegation is led by the former First Lady of the Republic, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and includes the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu; Deputy Minister for Information, Hon. Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP; Ambassador-at-Large, Dr. Edward Mahama; and Protocol Officer at the Office of the President, Ms. Ama Serwaa Nyarko.