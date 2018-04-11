BAF Organises Outdoor Games For Oldies

Related Stories Bryan Acheampong Foundation has doled out assorted food and drinks to over 400 elderly in the Kwahu East district.



The program which was held at the forecourt of the Abetifi Palace included dancing competition, spoon and lime, reciting bible verses, proverbs sharing and lots more.



In her opening remarks, Miss Felicity Ansong, social services intervention officer said beneficiaries of the 1st edition of the programme were drawn from four communities of the District irrespective of political or religious background.



Mr Eric Nyarko, Director of Development also disclosed that the Foundation will embark on excursions with the elderly, conduct electronic registration for them to be able to access thrift shops and offer legal aid education on their right and entitlement, and register them onto the NHIS as well.



“We gathered here today to celebrate the 1st edition of our reach-out programme to the elderly in the society.



The Foundation is conscious of the fact in the midst of abundance, many especially the elderly are denied the basic necessities of life.



“It is on this premise that the Foundation is organising reach-out programmes every quater as a way of putting smiles on the faces of oldies”, Mr. Nyako stressed.



Mrs Juliana Adjei, an old retiree said she is very happy the foundation has the oldies at heart.



“I am very grateful to them because as an old woman, I don’t have the luxury of attending parties and meeting my old friends, but with such programs I'll get to meet them and have fun. I am truly grateful”.