Ghanaians Must Assist Government To Solve Sanitation Crisis - Rawlings

Related Stories Former President John Rawlings has called on residents of Accra to assist the government to rid their communities of filth.



According to Mr Rawlings, a sanitation ambassador of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the government alone cannot solve the sanitation crisis especially if there is not a change in the attitude of Ghanaians towards their environment.



Mr Rawlings made this known when he welcomed a delegation comprised of members of the Adabraka Traditional Council, Graphic Communications Group Limited and Jekora Ventures Limited to his Ridge residence on Wednesday in Accra.



He described the current lack of proper sanitation in the capital as a ticking time bomb that could lead to the outbreak of disease epidemics.



Mr Rawlings said he was very concerned about the issue because in the event of any disease outbreak the poorest in the communities would suffer the most.



The delegation led by Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II, the Chief of Adabraka had earlier invited Mr Rawlings to be the Guest of Honour of a durbar on April 28 which will involve residents brainstorming about how to improve sanitary conditions in the area.



Nii Tetteh Adjabeng said he was counting on the presence of Rawlings at the programme because it will ensure that the programme will be successful.



He explained that the forum themed: "Clean Adabraka, the Responsibility of Every Person", will provide the opportunity for residents to provide their own solutions to specific sanitation challenges in the area.



Mr Rawlings pledged his support for the programme adding the he "would love to attend" the programme.



Members of the delegation also included the Assemblyman of Adabraka, Mohammed Norgah, the Administrative Manager of Jekora Ventures, Felix Laryea and Peace Gadogbe and Emmanuel Agyei Arthur both of the Graphic Communications Group Limited.