Joshua Alabi Set To Officially Launch Presidential Campaign on Peace FM Tonight?

Related Stories NDC’s Prof. Joshua Alabi will be a guest on Peace FM’s evening political talk show The Platform on Wednesday, Aprill 11, where it is expected he will officially launch his presidential campaign.



A native of the Ga ethnic group from Nungua, Prof Alabi, who is a Russia-trained Ghanaian academic, will be hosted by award winning broadcaster, Nana Yaw Kesseh, as he lays out his plans to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections.



A hard-nosed politician, Prof Alabi served as the first Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) from 2012 to 2016. In Ghanaian politics, he was the NDC's Member of Parliament for the Krowor Constituency in the Greater Accra from 1997 to 2001 and Minister of State for the Greater Accra and the Northern Regions respectively from 1997 to 2001.



The show will be live on Facebook at exactly 8:30pm.



