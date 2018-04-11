Gender Ministry Asked To Champion Prostrate Issues Alongside Women Matters

Related Stories In the quest by the Gender Ministry to find lasting solutions to the numerous calls by the society to factor cancer related cases in its policies, the Sector Minister, Hon Otiko Afisa Djaba has inaugurated a fifteen member board to oversee cancer issues.



In 2016, GLOBACAN an international Agency for research on cancer puts the annual estimate of breast cancer in Ghana at 25.8 cases per 100,000 women and mortality rate at 15.2 deaths per 100,000 women.



The Cancer Board comprising Breast, Cervical, Prostrate and Childhood cancers experts are to support the ministry with policies to reduce cancer related across the country.



The Sector Minister, Hon Otiko Afisa Djaba inaugurating the Board called on the Ministry of Health to consider setting up cancer Units in all regional hospitals to aid the fight.



But the President of Mens Health Advocate, Dr Obu Nyarkotey has criticized the ministry for sidelining well known prostrate experts on the board.



He further urged the Minister, Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba to be supportive to Mens health just as she is championing Breast cancer

The Chairperson of the Cancer Board, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai in an interview with PEACE FMS Deborah Agyei Amponsah stated that the creation of the board is long overdue however there’s always a start; urging government to factor cancer cases on the NHIS especially at the screening and diagnosis stage.













