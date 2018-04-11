Newmont Ghana Resumes Work At Ahafo & Akyem Mines After Disaster

Related Stories Newmont Ghana has resumed operations after a temporary suspension during the tragic loss of six contractors in a construction accident at the Ahafo Mill Expansion project site.



Following the tragic incident, the company suspended production at both Ahafo and Akyem mines.



Though the Ahafo Mill Expansion project and all surface civil construction work still remains suspended, operations at both mines have commenced following extensive safety discussions and risk assessments



According to a statement issued by Agbeko Azumah, Communications and External Relations Manager of the Ahafo Mine, work at the Ahafo Mill Expansion project site will resume when Newmont and the authorities are satisfied that work can resume safely.



The company has also expressed its condolences to the bereaved families of the six contractors and promised to support the families and its employees as well as employees of Consar Company Ltd.



The company also continues to cooperate with the Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission to support their investigation of the accident.





