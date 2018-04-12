“You're a Dishonest Journalist” - Ken Agyapong Tells TV Host

Related Stories NPP’s Kennedy Agyapong who seems unhappy with host of Adom TV's Badwam, Omanhene Kwabena Asante has tagged him as a “dishonest journalist” live on TV.



According to the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, the host has been bias on issues concerning the Mahama-led administration's involvement in the collapse of Merchant Bank.



The outspoken lawmaker who presented documents to buttress his claims that the Mahama-led government was involved in the collapse of the bank was challenged by the host.



Kennedy who got furious with the host demeanor on the issue however described him as a “dishonest journalist”.



“I am sure your pay masters called you this morning before you got in here, you are very dishonest", he said.



"Individuals in the NDC after Merchant Bank was pronounced bankrupt, borrowed money from it to buy it when it was auctioned", adding that "how can private individuals borrow 40 million from a bank to buy that same bank”, he added



The sale of Merchant Bank to FORTIZ appears not to have gone down well with some interest groups and sections of the public.



While some bother on the capacity of FORTIZ to run Merchant Bank, some were also concerned about whether FORTIZ proposal was the best among those who applied to take over the Merchant Bank.



Three institutions formally applied to take over Merchant Bank; UT Bank, SABRE Advisors, and FORTIZ equity fund.



According to the transaction advisors, SABRE was prepared to invest 200 million Ghana in Merchant Bank. But they withdrew their offer after their request for extension to submit a detail offer was not granted.



UT Bank on the other hand wanted to invest 150 million Ghana cedis. But they also withdrew their offer.



There were also proposal from Fidelity Bank to acquire Merchant Bank for 35 million dollars and merge the two institutions, but their offer could not reach the transaction advisors.



Fidelity wanted to give SSNIT and SIC Life 28 percent stake in the new entity after the merger. They also planned to inject additional 100 million dollars to help recapitalize Merchant Bank.



FORTIZ finally planned to invest 36 million Ghana cedis for a 100 percent stake in Merchant Bank.



Despite Kennedy’s documents to buttress his allegation that the NDC-led government collapsed the bank – the host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante insisted that Ken should prove the authenticity of his documents.



“You aren’t uncomfortable with me talking about the corrupt deals of the NDC, have you gone for money from them?” he quizzed.



“I know who you are, you always complain when I do not buttress my points with document . . . today I have come with documents and you are refusing to read it”, he added.









