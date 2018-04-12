Rawlings Urges Renewed Commitment To Sanitation

Related Stories Ghana’s former President, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has called for a strict commitment to a clean environment, stating that we help ourselves if we keep good sanitation habits.



He expressed disappointment at the level of irresponsibility that has engulfed our communities leading to indiscriminate dumping of refuse everywhere, describing how the situation had become so bad he had even noticed refuse being dumped on the shoulders of the Accra-Tema motorway.



The former President made the observations when a delegation led by the Adabraka Atukpai Mantse; Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II called on him at his office in Accra on Wednesday.



Mr. Rawlings said the poor sanitation habits were a direct fallout of our poor political habits as many people do not feel committed to their environment when they realize their political leaders are not setting a good example in how to comport themselves while in office.



“If we don’t practice leadership by example it affects sanitation. Corrupt habits lead to poor sanitation habits,” the former President said.



Flt. Lt Rawlings was hopeful that the government’s launch of the national sanitation campaign recently would bear positive fruit.



Earlier the spokesperson for the Adabraka delegation, Assemblyman Mohammed Norgah said the visit was to introduce Nii Tetteh Adjabeng to the former President as he was a member of the Adabraka family and also a resident of the Klottey Korle constituency.



The Assemblyman also indicated that the Atukpai Mantse had instituted a community sanitation drive aimed at preventing illnesses and epidemics in the community. He announced that the process involved a sanitation durbar to be held on Saturday April 28.



This will be followed by a major sanitation drive that would be sustained and which, the Adabraka chief hoped would be replicated by other communities across the country.



Nii Tetteh Adjabeng personally invited the former President to grace the sanitation durbar as a special guest of honour. He stated that Mr. Rawlings’ presence at the even would inspire the community to embrace the sanitation drive as he had always shown great commitment to good sanitation habits.



The Adabraka Mantse stated that the objective of the drive was to change the mindset of the people, as bad sanitation was a direct result of poor habits.



Waste management company Jekora Ventures and the Graphic Communications Group are supporting the sanitation drive.