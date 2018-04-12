‘Ghana Job Bank’ Official Launch Set For May 3

Related Stories The Executive Director of E ON 3 Group, a digital marketing company, Mr. Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta has announced the official launching of ‘Ghana Job Bank’ in a communiqué copied to Peacefmonline.com.



The launch which will be graced by former President John Agyekum Kufuor will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 3, 2018 under the theme “JOB CREATION: THE ROLE OF GHANA JOB BANK”



Other top-notch Information Technology (IT) experts and prominent industrialists who are billed to grace the occasion will also discuss why Ghana is the “BEST PLACE TO MAKE YOUR FIRST MILLION DOLLAR”



About Ghana Job Bank



Ghana Job Bank is a digital training cohort programme that seeks to create employment opportunities for the youth through technology and technical training.



In the estimation of Mr. Ofori Atta, over 50,000 young people will be working by the beginning of 2022 through the initiative. This is because, since former President Kufuor was officially outdoored as Patron of the Job Bank on January 9, 2018 up to date, 1300 people have been employed as Vida Divina affiliates under the Health Sector.



Sectors



Ghana Job Bank has many sectors but two of them are operational for a start. These are Health and Open Data Platform and Digital Marketing Management



(a) Health – A franchise has been secured from Vida Divina, USA, to sell 100% organic products – certified by both the FDAs of the US and Ghana - through a network marketing system.



With these organic products, people who patronize them will live healthy and wealthy. They will help the youth in particular, to become financially empowered by selling them (products).



(b) Open Data Platform and Digital Marketing Management – The youth are being trained on open data and digital marketing whereby trainees will be capable of using the open data sell and promote the products and other goods and make money.









0



Patron



The vision, scope of operation and other factors informed the initiators of Ghana Job Bank to appoint former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Life Patron.



He was subsequently adored at his residence in Accra on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, and has since been the corner stone of the bank’s activities, including guidance in respect of preparations towards its launch



Chairman for the occasion



Mr. S.K. Boafo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SK Boafo Group of Companies, will chair the launch of the Ghana Job Bank initiative.



He has succeeded in creating jobs for a large number of Ghanaians, especially the youth.



Special Guests of Honour



An American, Ms. Ana Manduley Atarodian, Co-founder and Head of Strategies, UAE-Africa Mentoring Development Consortium-USA, and Mr. Tejveer Singh, Co-founder, Vayuz Technologies, India, are coming to Ghana as Special Guests of Honour for the inauguration of the Ghana Job Bank initiative.



The rest are Ms. Tasneem Lakdawalla, an Indian national who is the Head of Finance, Protiviti, Middle East (UAE) and Ms. Robinne Burrell, Head of Redflight Innovations, United States of America.



According to Forbes’ March 2017 edition, Ms Robinne Burrell was adjudged the No 3 woman in technology the world over.



Ambassadors



Mr. Steven Blessing Ackah – the first Ghanaian to chair the G200 Youth Summit, organized by the G20 Association of Switzerland in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, is one of the Ambassadors of Ghana Job Bank. During the above-mentioned summit, he was honored with Silver Angel for Youth Development - a prestigious award, which is given each year to three individuals whose achievements had contributed the most to the development of the global community.



An actor, Mr. Rahim Banda, is another. He is also an Ambassador for the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



Ms. Bisila Bokoko, a Spaniard, founder, BBES International and BBALP USA is the Job Bank Ambassador for Africa. She is to champion the investment drive for Ghana in particular and Africa as a whole.

In addition to these, Ms. Bokoko will ensure job creation and offer training for entrepreneurs in Ghana to increase their expertise for their businesses to grow.

For 7 years, she held the position of Executive Director of the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce in New York and is dynamically involved in EMPRETEC - United Nations programme that supports up-and-coming entrepreneurs.



Partnership



Ghana Job Bank is going to be inaugurated in collaboration with UAE-African Mentoring Development Consortium, VAYUZ Technologies of India the Ministry of Employment & Labour Relations and the National Service Scheme (under the Ministry of Education).



Awards



Indigenous business people who have braved all odds and succeeded in their various enterprises are going to be awarded to encourage them to do more to boost the country’s economy, motivate the youth to also strive harder to become like them in the near future and become role models to them the youth. Former President Kufuor made the proposal during his outdooring ceremony.



He suggested people like Mr. Edward Effah, Fidelity Bank; Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Despite Group of Companies; Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Special Ice; Dr Theresa Oppong-Beeko, Manet Housing and Joseph Siaw Agyapong, Jospong Group.



The proposal was unanimously agreed upon with Ghana Job Bank’s international partners.



