EPA Closes Down Illegal Fuel Sales Point

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has closed down a container structure being used to sell fuel in beer bottles and gallons at Kojokrom in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis.



Acting on a tip off, the EPA officials from the Western Regional Headquarters led by Engineer George Diewuo rushed to the place where they found quantities of fuel including diesel and super in jerry cans that had been put in bottles and gallons of various sizes for sale to motorists.



Engineer Diewuo who confirmed the incident to the GNA, said apart from operating without permit, the mode of operation posed a danger to both Motorists and Pedestrians.



"You know these products are highly inflammable and selling around the main lorry terminal at Kojokrom is a major threat to lives and properties here," he added.



Meanwhile, the owner of the structure and the product upon seeing the EPA officials took to his heels.